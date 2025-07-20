Indiana Fever On SI

Caitlin Clark Shares 'Lucky' Feeling of Sharing All-Star Game with Fever Teammates

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark had a heartwarming message about spending the weekend with Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell.
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7), Caitlin Clark (22) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) take a phot before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever's Aliyah Boston (7), Caitlin Clark (22) and Kelsey Mitchell (0) take a phot before the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 19, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game is not going great for Team Caitlin Clark through two quarters, as the Fever superstar guard's squad is losing by a score of 82-60 to Team Collier.

However, nobody seems overly upset, as this game has felt more like a celebration rather than a competition, with both sides playing minimal defense and instead getting easy layups and going for constant four-point shots.

Clark has been relatively busy drawing up plays and cheering her team on from the sidelines, which includes her two Indiana teammates, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell. She was also interviewed by the ESPN broadcast at one point in the second quarter and shared a heartwarming message about getting to share this WNBA All-Star weekend (which is on the Fever's home court) with her two teammates

"I mean, they're just good people at the end of the day and you're always lucky to have teammates like that because not everybody gets that," Clark said of Boston and Mitchell, per an X post from the Fever's X account.

"I'm lucky they're two of my good friends. Just happy for them. And honestly, especially Kelsey, she has been a part of this franchise for eight years. And from where it started, there was a time in her career where we had one concession stand open. So just really happy for her, and getting all this love," Clark continued.

While Clark not competing on the court is a letdown, Fever fans seeing her interact with her two close friends and teammates has been a nice silver lining.

