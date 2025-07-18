Sandy Brondello Offers to Give Caitlin Clark ‘Coaching Hat’ at WNBA All-Star Game

Caitlin Clark is officially not playing in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, but her presence will certainly be felt this weekend in Indianapolis.

Clark announced Thursday that she won’t participate in either the All-Star Game or the three-point contest due to a re-aggravated groin injury suffered in the waning minutes of the Fever’s 85-77 win over the Sun on Tuesday.

Despite the disappointment from fans around the league, Clark is still set to be a major part of the festivities. She hinted at helping Team Clark head coach Sandy Brondello on the sidelines during Saturday’s game, an idea Brondello enthusiastically endorsed during her Friday press conference.

“She’s gonna still have a great impact on this team,” Brondello said when asked about Clark’s coaching role by Robin Lundberg of Indiana Fever on SI.

“I will give the coaching hat to her as much as she wants to be quite honest. We’re gonna play around with it a little bit, it’ll be fun. I think you’ve seen it with the Fever, she’s been very active on the sideline when she wasn’t playing so we’ll utilize that as well.”

Clark’s absence is obviously a huge one for the league considering the All-Star Game is taking place in the Fever’s home city of Indianapolis. But, she seems to be embracing her off-the-court role during All-Star weekend despite the blow of not being able to play.

Clark traded for Brondello during the All-Star draft last week. Now, the two of them will be working together from the sidelines as Team Clark battles Team Collier on Saturday night.

