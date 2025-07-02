Caitlin Clark Shotgun Chug Fever Celebration Receives Pat McAfee Stamp of Approval

The Indiana Fever celebrated winning the 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup Championship in style. After they defeated the Minnesota Lynx on their own home court by a score of 74-59, it didn't take much time at all before the postgame festivities began.

While it's somewhat strange to see a team popping champagne and celebrating like they won a WNBA championship less than two months into the regular season, the fact that each player on the team won around $30,000 in bonuses from being Commissioner's Cup champions gives them more than a fair reason to commemorate this moment.

Many aspects of this celebration have gone viral. But what's catching a ton of attention is star guard Caitlin Clark shotgunning (which involves creating a hole in the side of an aluminum can that's then chugged out of) an alcoholic beverage.

One of Clark's biggest fans is Indiana sports icon and American media personality Pat McAfee. And McAfee posted a video of Clark's successful shotgun to his X account on July 2 with the caption, "Just saw this video of CC shotgunning a beer during her team’s Commissioner’s Cup Celebraish last night..



McAfee has been known to showcase his wild side from time to time and is surely no stranger to the mechanics required to execute such solid shotgunning form as Clark showed during this video.

Hopefully, Clark and her Fever teammates were able to catch up on some rest on Wednesday, given that they face the Las Vegas Aces on July 3.

