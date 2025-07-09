Caitlin Clark Shows Off Arms in Pregame Outfit Amid Fever Injury Return

July 9 is a joyous day for Indiana Fever fans, as superstar guard Caitlin Clark is all set to make her return to the court against the Golden State Valkyries after missing the past five contests with a groin injury.

While the Fever performed pretty well in Clark's absence, there's no question that they're a much more formidable force on offense when she's able to compete. And with her now being able to pair with guard Aari McDonald (who has only been on the team during times where Clark is injured to this point), this should add some fascinating wrinkles to what Clark can do without the ball always in her hands.

In other words, Clark is sure to turn heads on the court Wednesday. But she is also turning heads with the outfit she decided to wear before the game began.

Several photos of Clark entering Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena have surfaced on social media Wednesday morning. She's wearing an all-navy blue outfit that includes a sleeveless vest and loose, baggy pants. She also appears to be wearing high heels and has a dark-colored purse slung around her shoulder.

A Caitlin Clark style account posted several Getty photos of her with the caption, "Caitlin Clark is back for Fever vs Valkyries 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍".

Caitlin Clark is back for Fever vs Valkyries 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/VodRLNTkNo — Claire: Caitlin Clark Style (@caitlinclarksty) July 9, 2025

Another fan took special note of Clark's arms in these photos, writing "ARMS!" in her X post's caption.

Clark will surely be looking to flex her muscles against Golden State, who defeated Clark and the Fever by a score of 88-77 back on June 19.

