Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White Can't Have Fever Friction Over Indiana Offense

The Indiana Fever struggled to score in Caitlin Clark's return to the lineup against the Golden State Valkyries. Which on its own is no cause for concern, considering Clark has been in and out of the lineup and it would be natural for the team to need an adjustment period to get acclimated.

However, there is a season long issue lingering underneath the surface that could be worth keeping an eye on—whether Clark and head coach Stephanie White see eye-to-eye about how often the Fever superstar should be off the ball.

Let's go back to May 24, a contest Indiana narrowly lost to the New York Liberty, and was the game where Clark suffered her first injury of the season. But it was the pre-game media availability that laid the groundwork of intrigue for the debate about how Clark is utilized in the offense.

I don’t think that Steph White is bad coach



I just don’t think she has any clue how to use Caitlin Clark properly — ABC² Appreciater (@CCMVPLoading) July 9, 2025

When discussing how the Fever could improve to that point early in the season, Clark stated plainly, "I think we need to do a better job of getting me the ball in transition. Whether somebody is there or not, I think there's a fine balance of playing me off the ball and also getting the ball in my hands; that's when I'm the best, in transition. Everybody knows that."

Shortly thereafter, I asked White how the team finds the balance Clark referenced. One thing the Fever coach emphasized was how Clark would be able to get open looks if she sets great screens, something that obviously happens off ball. She added, "Caitlin's a player that right now has the most talent around her that she's ever had. And now our job as coaches is how we figure out how to put us in position to be the best team that we can be."

Caitlin Clark on finding balance in Fever offense pic.twitter.com/Uvnn5wOcvZ — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) May 24, 2025

White then referenced the Pacers as a blueprint for the style the Fever can play in regards to "buying into the we over the me". She specifically pointed out how Tyrese Haliburton getting his teammates involved early can be a lesson for Clark, in stating that "the great teams are going to take that strength away" if the Fever rely too heavily on the star guard's "generational talent."

Fast forward to the Valkyries game and many of these same beats remain. Clark started alongside Kelsey Mitchell as usual against Golden State, but point guard Aari McDonald was also inserted into the starting lineup. This was again in an effort by the Fever coach to ease the burden on Clark.

"I like the ability to have two primary ball handlers on the floor," White said of the decision to insert another player at Clark's position in the starting group. "And quite frankly for C[aitlin] specifically, not having to have her play under duress 94 feet the entire time she's on the floor," she added.

Stephanie White on playing Caitlin Clark off ball



"I like the ability to have two primary (ball handlers) on the floor…being able to give the opponent different looks. Quite frankly for C (Caitlin) especially not having to have her play under duress 94 feet…we’ll continue to… — Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. (@MoreauSportsCo) July 9, 2025

Clark was asked a similar question about the potential backcourt pairing at practice the day prior and parroted her coach about being picked up 94 feet all the time. Still, she didn't appear particularly enthused in her response and once again made sure to state, "That's what I'm best at. So we're still going to do a lot of that. It's I think finding a balance."

Clark even talked about becoming a better screener to complete the full circle sentiment back to the aforementioned Liberty game.

That sigh says it all... she's as frustrated as we are 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😭 pic.twitter.com/W9LgV3uJEN — 18022230333 (@AD304231356281) July 9, 2025

All of this of course makes sense basketball wise. White is correct that Clark may be able to get freed for easier looks off the ball and that the Fever can become less predictable through varied methods of attack. While Clark is right that she is at her best when the ball is in her hands and she can go and make decisions on the fly.

The problem would lie if there is actually a philosophical divide.

Don’t get why folks are mad at Stephanie White for moving Caitlin Clark off the ball at times. It’s smart. Pacers even did it with Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard.



Running 99.9% of the offense through CC is gonna wear her down and drop her efficiency. She’s not a robot. https://t.co/FLl7rTTiTX — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) July 8, 2025

Clark has often been compared to Steph Curry, but in many ways she is more a LeBron James or Luka Doncic archetype, a heliocentric offensive force who makes things happen for herself and others through her elite playmaking. And something White said in November of 2024 about Doncic in her role as an analyst on ESPN is raising eyebrows amid the conversation about how Clark is being utilized by the Fever.

"You see the Mavs just play differently without Luka on the floor. He's a guy, high usage rate, the ball's in his hands. When he's not on the floor, that ball is moving. It's popping. Multiple players getting involved in the action and everyone's stepping up," White asserted.

Stephanie White: "You see the Mavs just play differently w/out Luka on the floor. When he's not on the floor that ball is movin, it's poppin, multiple players gettin involved in the action blah blah blah"@MFollowill: "Lower usage rate for him this year."



Iswydt Mark. Well done. pic.twitter.com/P0AUhYxFbU — Pinoy_MFFL (@Naji_Muse) November 28, 2024

Again, she wasn't completely wrong. But that sentiment certainly might ruffle feathers with Indiana fans given there are some similarities with how Clark likes to operate. And when one is dealing with a talent as prodigious as the Fever point guard, avoiding anything that stifles her transcendent ability is prudent.

All of the above is why it was notable when White said this about getting Clark back into the flow of the Fever offense. "I think my biggest concern is, when we reintegrate her, how do we continue to keep our ball movement, and just getting the ball going, not just side-to-side, but baseline to baseline."

I must be the only Fever fan not worried about Caitlin Clark.



I’m worried about Stephanie White — Michael Ramsford (@Ramsfordmaster) July 9, 2025

Of course, the balance Clark has mentioned several times is still there to be found. Not to mention she and White clearly have a relationship built on respect. So they deserve patience in attempting to pinpoint the ideal mixture that will make Indiana as dangerous as possible.

Still, one can't help but wonder if some Fever friction could be brewing if the team finds itself in any extended struggles.

In other words, it would be wise for White to stay on the ball in making sure that her version of the team doesn't venture too far away from Clark's vision.

