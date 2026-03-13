Caitlin Clark’s Team USA Chemistry Points To 2 Fever Free Agency Fits

Indiana Fever fans have relished the opportunity to watch superstar guard Caitlin Clark competing for the first time in nearly eight months during the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament over the past two days.

Clark is playing for Team USA in the tournament, which has dominated their first two opponents by a combined 107 points. However, the USA squad is expected to win all of these games by massive margins, so the interest isn't as much about the final scores as it is the individual performances taking place, especially by Clark for Fever fans.

Clark delivered in a big way against Senegal on March 11, finishing with 17 points (4 of 5 from three-point range) and 12 assists while coming off the bench. This was the second-most assists in a single game in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament's history, and she only played 19 minutes.

Caitlin Clark passes | IMAGO / NurPhoto

While Clark didn't have the same individual success against Puerto Rico, she still made several impressive plays that turned heads.

Several such plays throughout both games involved players who would make a lot of sense for the Fever in free agency.

Caitlin Clark's Connection With 2 Team USA Players Adds Fever Free Agency Intrigue

Given how the pace Clark plays with, she needs forwards who can run the court in transition with her and who are athletic enough to catch her passes (many of which arrive before the player even knows they're open).

Team USA has two such players: Monique Billings and Rae Burrell.

Monique Billings and Caitlin Clark | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Billings is more of a classic forward, who can also rebound, stretch the floor, and defend multiple positions. Burrell is a lengthier, athletic wing who is tall enough to guard power forwards on the outside. She's also quick and a high-energy, gritty defender, similar to what Lexie Hull brings to Indiana.

Clark has already shown good chemistry with both players during these two Team USA FIBA World Cup games, as shown by several great passes she has made to both players that have drawn attention on social media.

Caitlin Clark with the full court dime pic.twitter.com/bw7DGihwhj — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) March 13, 2026

Caitlin never played with Mo Billings a day in her life and she’s doing this five seconds in. pic.twitter.com/FmF6Fx9Kjt — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) March 13, 2026

In addition to being good fits on the court, both Billings and Burrell have charismatic and energetic personalities that would presumably acclimate them to the Fever's fun-loving locker room.

Indiana's front office will have plenty of appealing options in free agency. But perhaps what Clark has displayed with Billings and Burrell will be what brings one or both of them to the team before the 2026 regular season.