Caitlin Clark to Miss Fever-Mercury DeWanna Bonner Return Game

There's plenty of excitement surrounding Wednesday night's matchup between the Indiana Fever and Phoenix Mercury as DeWanna Bonner returns to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the first time since a not-so-amicable split from her former squad.

The battle of two promising playoff contenders will, however, be without electric Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who continues to battle a right groin injury.

Clark has been shelved since July 15, and it came as no surprise when Indiana officially listed the young superstar out for the upcoming matchup in Tuesday's injury report.

The Fever's injury report for tomorrow's game is as expected, as Caitlin Clark remains out with a right groin injury.



Phoenix's injury report is clean. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) July 29, 2025

It marks the fifth consecutive game that Clark will miss, and there could be plenty more on the horizon after ESPN sideline analyst Holly Rowe reported on Sunday that the Fever will be "even more cautious" with the timing of Clark's return.

It's the prudent move, but it's disappointing nonetheless as Indiana gears up for a contest that could potentially have a postseason feel.

Caitlin Clark Absent for Fever's First Battle with Phoenix Mercury

The Fever are more than halfway through the WNBA's 44-game regular season, but Wednesday marks the first time that they'll go toe to toe with the Mercury.

Phoenix has enjoyed a strong 2025 campaign, holding the league's 3rd-best record at 16-9. While All-Stars Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas head the offensive attack, they've also been bolstered by the addition of Bonner.

Following a brief and disappointing Fever tenure, Bonner has had a much smoother time reacclimating in Phoenix, averaging 11.7 PPG through six contests.

It's a good test for an Indiana squad that's racked up back-to-back wins against the Las Vegas Aces and Chicago Sky, improving to 14-12 in the process and sitting 6th in the WNBA standings.

The Phoenix Mercury's next game will be against the Indiana Fever this Wednesday. It's the only time they travel to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season.



It's also DeWanna Bonner's return after spending only a month with the Fever. Oh lordy. #WNBA — Aya Abdeen (@ayabdeen) July 28, 2025

Factor in that Fever fans are still miffed about Bonner's shocking departure, and it's a safe bet that Phoenix's only trip to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this season will have an added edge to it.

Clark's absence robs it of a little extra shine, but Indiana will have to make do without her.

