ESPN Provides Possible Caitlin Clark Injury Return Timeline During Fever-Sky Game

It has been an injury riddled season for Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark. Clark has dealt with a myriad of issues throughout the 2025 WNBA campaign, with the latest being a right groin injury suffered on July 15 in a victory over the Connecticut Sun.

Clark missed her fourth straight contest with the ailment on Sunday, though her Fever teammates were able to pick up the slack and pick up a win against the Sky. And during the nationally televised ESPN on ABC broadcast, the latest information on Clark's recovery was relayed.

ESPN's Holly Rowe reiterated what the Fever had previously shared, that Clark suffered no additional injuries beyond the additional diagnosis, but she also provided some other noteworthy bits of information about Clark's rehab process.

Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week, which confirmed that no additional injuries or damage were discovered.



Clark will continue working with the medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and… pic.twitter.com/02RF3HVLJY — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 24, 2025

Fever Taking Cautious Approach With Caitlin Clark Injury Recovery

"Stephanie White did tell us that they will be even more cautious in their approach to her return to play this time," Rowe stated on the broadcast.

Rowe added that Clark didn't receive adequate practice or ramp time when she returned from her previous groin injury (to the left side). "So this time they are going to make sure that she has time in practices to get rhythm and timing with her teammates."

The ESPN sideline reporter then went on to pinpoint the third week in August as a pocket of the Fever schedule that could be a "realistic" window for Indiana to manage the above, while noting that Clark's status remains monitored on a day-to-day basis.

“No additional injuries were found…,previously had no practice time when she came back from injury…, they will be more cautious this time” pic.twitter.com/qssj2wRCtP — Sam H (@defnotsamhere) July 27, 2025

Rowe's report obviously isn't a set timeline, but it may provide Fever fans with a better idea of when to expect Clark back on the floor.

Recommended Reading: