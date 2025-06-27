Caitlin Clark to Miss Fever-Wings Game Due to Injury

On June 26, news broke that Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark would be missing her team's home game against the Los Angeles Sparks because of a groin injury.

When speaking about her star player getting hurt before Thursday's game, Fever head coach Stephanie White said, "I think it's very much a day-to-day thing, how she responds to treatment. I like to stay in my lane and let our strength and conditioning and our [athletic training] staff do what they do best. But yeah, found out late last night, and then we'll treat it day-to-day."

White deeming this a day-to-day injury gave some fans optimism that Clark would just be missing that June 26 showdown, and would be healthy when they head to Dallas to take on Paige Bueckers and the Wings for the second half of Indiana's back-to-back on Friday.

However, this is not the case, as Fever beat reporter Scott Agness made an X post that read, "Caitlin Clark has been ruled out for tonight in Dallas — a game moved to American Airlines Center.



"She's dealing with a left groin injury. It'll be her 7th game missed this season."

She's dealing with a left groin injury. It'll be her 7th game missed this season. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) June 27, 2025

Agness noting that Friday's game has been moved to American Airlines Center (where the Dallas Mavericks play) is significant, because that arena holds 20,000 people. The Wings typically play at College Park Center, which holds 7,000 fans, but the game was moved in order to accommodate Clark's massive fan base.

However, given that Clark won't be competing against the Wings squad on Friday, this will likely mean a lot of unoccupied seats at the American Airlines Center.

