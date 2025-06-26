Stephanie White Reveals When Fever Found Out About Caitlin Clark Groin Injury

On Thursday morning, news broke that Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark would not be playing on her team's June 26 game against the Los Angeles Sparks because of a groin injury.

This announcement was alarming for Fever fans because there has been no indication that Clark was dealing with any sort of injury. And it also seems like this injury sprung up on the Fever relatively fast, which was conveyed by head coach Stephanie White when she spoke with the media on Thursday.

"Late last night," White said when asked when she found out about Clark's groin injury, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

"I think it's very much a day-to-day thing, how she responds to treatment. I like to stay in my lane and let our strength and conditioning and our [athletic training] staff do what they do best. But yeah, found out late last night, and then we'll treat it day-to-day," White added.

She was later asked whether this injury was something Clark reported yesterday, and White answered by saying, "It had to have been at some point during the day, because they took her out yesterday for the MRI. So I'm not exactly sure. I didn't hear about it until we heard from our training staff last night."

Steph White said Caitlin Clark reported pain to the training staff last night, then got an MRI on her groin.



White said CC is “day-to-day” and did not specify if the MRI showed a strain. pic.twitter.com/2q6TYowutF — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 26, 2025

It sounds like there's still a good deal to be uncovered regarding Clark's injury. However, White saying that it seems day-to-day right now certainly bodes well for the groin ailment not being overly severe.

Recommended Reading: