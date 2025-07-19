Caitlin Clark Trolls Kelsey Plum with Fever Shirt Display During All-Star Event

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark was supposed to be the main attraction of a star-studded WNBA All-Star three-point competition at her home Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena on July 18. Instead, a groin injury Clark suffered during a game three days prior made it so she had to bow out of the competition, which allowed for her teammate, Lexie Hull, to compete in her place.

But Clark was still on the building on Friday, cheering Hull on amid a field that included superstars Sabrina Ionescu (who won the event), Kelsey Plum, Allisha Gray, and Sonia Citron. And Clark wasn't afraid to show these competitors exactly who she was hoping would take home the $60,000+ prize, which was shown by a video that is now circulating on social media.

The video (which was posted by @IamRebe) shows Clark standing up and flashing a Hull Fever t-shirt right in front of Gray, Ionesscu, Hull, and Citron. Kelsey Plum then approaches soon after, and Clark makes sure that she also sees the Hull shirt.

However, Plum doesn't appear too perturbed, as her and Clark shared a hug before Plum walked on.

— Rebecca (@IamRebe) July 19, 2025

Plum went viral a few weeks ago for telling a fan who was wearing a Clark jersey at one of her Sparks home games (when they weren't playing Indiana) while they were sitting courtside to change their shirt.

While Plum caught a lot of flak for that, it seemed like she was just joking around. While Clark flexing this Hull jersey was perhaps her subtle way of getting Plum back for that, it's clear there's still a lot of mutual respect between the two.

