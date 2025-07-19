Lexie Hull Admits 'Disappointed' Feeling Amid Fever Teammate All-Star Contest Support

On the morning of July 18, news broke that injured Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark would be getting replaced by her teammate Lexie Hull for the WNBA All-Star three-point contest, which was taking place later that day.

Fever fans loved seeing Hull (who has become one of the league's most lethal three-point shooters) receive this honor, if only because it gave them somebody to cheer on during the event.

Ultimately, Hull produced a solid showing during the competition, as she scored a total of 20 points (including making eight of her last 10 shots) despite starting off cold in the first round. This wasn't enough to earn Hull a spot in the final round, which was ultimately between Sabrina Ionescu and Allisha Gray (with Ionescu winning).

the crowd was on their feet to support Lexie Hull during tonight's 2025 WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest 💙 pic.twitter.com/YCI1aYdYzK — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 19, 2025

Hull spoke with some members of the media after she was eliminated and got honest about participating in the event.

“It's awesome, so fun. The fans are great, I definitely felt them, heard them. I wish I could do it again right now, because I feel like I was so nervous at the start. All of us were, but it was just a fun experience. Really proud to be a part of it, proud to represent the Fever. It has been a fun weekend,” Hull said when asked about the experience, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

When Hull was asked about a moment between her and her Fever teammates after her round ended, Hull said, "So fun. I was disappointed, because I wanted to make it to the Finals for them, because they were there supporting me."

"Still just grateful for their support. A lot of them came out tonight,” she added.

Lexie Hull on doing the 3-point contest and her teammates’ support: pic.twitter.com/TUFpCZrBvq — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) July 19, 2025

Hull will surely be in the building to cheer on Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Caitlin Clark (who won't be playing) during Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game.

