Candace Parker Cites Indiana Fever to Call for Major WNBA Change

It's no secret that the Indiana Fever have had a brutal 2025 WNBA regular season, regarding the injuries they've had to deal with.

In addition to the highly publicized injury woes of star guard Caitlin Clark (who has only played in 13 games this season because of several soft tissue injuries), Indiana has also had three other guards (Aari McDonald, Sydney Colson, and Sophie Cunningham) who are out for the rest of the season after sustaining serious injuries earlier this month.

Plus, the recently signed Chloe Bibby is currently sidelined with a sore knee, Odyssey Sims was dealing with a minor groin issue earlier this week, and Lexie Hull was bonked on the head during the Fever's August 26 game, which left her with a major lump on her forehead.

That's a lot of injuries for a single WNBA team to deal with in just a few months.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) watch from the bench during the first half of a game against the Washington Mystics on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Candace Parker Uses Indiana Fever as Roster Expansion Example

A common discussion point around the WNBA this year has been the need for expanded roster sizes, which many expect to be addressed in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). This new CBA should get instituted before next season if the league office and the players' association can agree on a deal.

WNBA legend Candace Parker spoke about this on an August 27 episode of her Post Moves show with Fever center Aliyah Boston, and mentioned Boston's Fever squad.

"[Aerial] Powers is the 17th player, 17th player, to wear the Fever uniform this season. And no, the WNBA did not change the rules about roster sizes. This is actually the case. 17th player on an 11-woman roster. Which is insane," Parker said.

Candace Parker says the WNBA needs more roster spots to accommodate for potential injuries 💯 pic.twitter.com/jbXL0VCMrW — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) August 27, 2025

"And I think it goes back to the cry of like, 'Expand the roster!' Because if you have someone that is the next man up with all of these injuries, at least they're familiar with their offense," Parker continued.

"Yeah, with the offense. And you're not trying to work through, in the middle of the season, end of the season, type of thing," Aliyah Boston added. "Honestly, everyone that we've signed, no matter how late we signed them, have honestly just come in and just been ready, and focused on what we do. And just try to adjust the best they can.

"I think everyone's just been doing a pretty great job," Boston concluded.

While Boston is right about that, the Fever would be in a better place if they could have had these fill-in players for the entire season.

