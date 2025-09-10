Candace Parker's Strong Message to Caitlin Clark Amid Fever Season End Speaks Volumes

Indiana Fever fans don't need to be reminded that star guard Caitlin Clark is out for the rest of this 2025 WNBA season because of a groin injury she suffered in mid-July followed by an ankle injury from August 7.

There was a lot of frustration from Fever fans about Clark's announcement. Not because they didn't agree that it was for the best for her to sit out, but rather because they felt like the Fever could have made this decision weeks ago.

However, ESPN explained why this wasn't necessarily the case during their broadcast of the Fever's win against the Minnesota Lynx on September 9.

Sep 7, 2025; Baltimore, MD, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) looks on from the bench against the Washington Mystics during the first quarter at CFG Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Candace Parker Speaks About Caitlin Clark Season Ending Injury Decision

Fever center Aliyah Boston does a podcast with WNBA legend Candace Parker called Post Moves. And these two players had a discussion about Clark's injury and ensuing decision to miss the rest of the season in a September 10 episode.

After Candace Parker spoke about Clark’s injury announcement on social media last week, Boston said, “I mean, that’s our girl. You know that’s our girl. And I look like no matter what happened, you have to protect you. And you have to protect your career. There’s no reason to force anything. And I feel like her just kind of having that approach of doing what’s best for her is all we can ask for. Because we’d rather [have] Caitlin sit out and then come back next season, and we’re ready to roll.”

Parker later added, “Big picture, from the outside looking in, I have been a player who has had a number of injuries. And I think later in my career, especially, some of those injuries would have been preventable if I had listened to my body earlier, and taken the time. And there is a difference in being a role player… and coming in off of an injury. There is a rhythm. But when you are Caitlin Clark, and there is a ball in your hands, and you are in the other team’s scouting report, to come in and be able to be in that… rhythm of the game."

Aliyah Boston explains how important it is for Caitlin Clark to focus on recovery & sends her love ❤️‍🩹❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/gAT23wf289 — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) September 10, 2025

Parker then continued, “It’s dangerous to come back during playoff basketball. Because the whole flow of the physicality, all of that is different. So I know it’s difficult to take time and understand the big picture… But it’s the smart thing.”

Parker concluded by saying, “Caitlin Clark: Hope you feel better, you have a great offseason, and you come back.”

Parker (and Boston) ultimately wanting the best for Clark's long-term health speaks volumes because they understand the bigger picture at play, which is that women's basketball needs a healthy and active career from Clark, not just an active 2025 postseason.

