Dawn Staley Asserts Indiana Fever Star is WNBA MVP Candidate

Few college basketball coaches (including both the men's and the women's games) can say they've helped develop more players for professional basketball than South Carolina Gamecocks women's coach Dawn Staley.

Since coming to the Gamecocks in 2008, Staley has turned the program into perennial national championship contenders (which is proven by their three NCAA championships) and turned dozens of college players into elite professional talents. Some of the most impressive players Staley has on her resumé are reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson, Atlanta Dream star Allisha Gray, and Chicago Sky standout Kamilla Cardoso.

And who can forget Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston, who was the No. 1 pick of the 2023 WNBA Draft and has since blossomed into one of the league's most well-rounded talents on both ends of the floor.

Staley and Boston seem to have reunited recently. This was shown with an X post from Staley Saturday that featured a selfie of her and Boston on some basketball court with the caption, "Can you spot the @WNBA MVP candidate?!! If you need some help it’s @GamecockWBB @aa_boston!!"

Calling Boston a WNBA MVP candidate is high praise from Staley. While Boston has continued to improve with each season in the professional game, she's probably a long shot to win MVP this season, if only because Minnesota Lynx Napheesa Collier seems to be running away with the award just halfway through the season.

But Fever fans are surely hoping that Boston will continue to make a MVP case for herself as the 2025 campaign progresses.

