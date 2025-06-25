Fever Star Aliyah Boston Stamps MVP-Caliber Season Amid Caitlin Clark Slump

The Indiana Fever's 2025 season has ebbed and flowed through 14 games, but one reliable constant has been the production of third-year forward Aliyah Boston.

Exploding for a career-high 31 points on 13-of-18 shooting, Boston led the Fever to a 94-86 victory over the Seattle Storm, helping Indiana get back to .500 in the standings.

Aliyah Boston went off tonight vs. the Storm for a CAREER-HIGH performance ✨



31 PTS (career-high)

8 REB

3 AST

2 STL

13-18 FG#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/TQhQjSaVFZ — WNBA (@WNBA) June 25, 2025

The second Fever player to reach the 30-point mark this season, Boston delivered an emphatic reminder of how dominant the 23-year-old can be. Still, it's her consistent game-to-game impact that's been more valuable for Indiana this season.

Appearing in all 14 games, the former No. 1 overall pick from 2023 is on pace for career-highs in PPG, AST, BLK, and, last but certainly not least, FG%. In fact, Boston's efficiency has been her calling card in 2025.

Boston leads all WNBA players with a 61.7 FG% (minimum 50 FGA), the only qualified player shooting over 60% this season. When you factor in her scoring rate, currently top-20 in the league, it's nothing shy of historic.

Only 9 players in WNBA history have averaged double-figure scoring while shooting at or above 60% from the field. Boston has a chance to become the 10th.

Let's further contextualize her ventures into rarely treaded territory.

Boston is averaging 15.9 PPG and 8.2 rebounds per game. Should she remain above 15 PPG and 8 REB while shooting 60% or higher, she would join an exclusive list featuring two former MVPs.

Nneka Ogwumike (2016) and the Hall of Famer Sylvia Fowles (2012, 2017, 2018, 2021) are the only two players to accomplish the feat in the league's 29 years. Ogwumike was named MVP in that 2016 campaign (19.1 PPG, 9.1 REB, 66.5 FG%) while Fowles won the award the following season (18.9 PPG, 10.4 REB, 65.5 FG%).

Aliyah Boston in 14 games this season:



▫️15.9 PPG

▫️61.7% FG (leads WNBA)

▫️8.2 REB



Only 2 players in WNBA history have finished a season averaging 15+ PPG, 8+ REB, and over 60% FG (@Stathead).



Nneka Ogwumike — 2016 (won MVP)

Sylvia Fowles — 2012, 2017 (won MVP), 2018, 2021 pic.twitter.com/7MLyhx89WH — Lou Orlando (@SweetLouuuuu) June 25, 2025

"She was efficient. She was hunting opportunities," Indiana head coach Stephanie White noted after Boston converted at a 72.2% clip against the Storm. "We were getting her the ball in a timely manner. So much of AB's efficiency is about us getting her the ball on time and on target."

Boston was fed the rock consistently, notably by Fever point guard Caitlin Clark, who directed 6 of her game-high 9 assists toward her dominant forward.

There's plenty of merit to the age-old saying, "If it ain't broke, don't fix it." Boston was anything but broke on Tuesday, and Indiana was happy to let her go to work.

Seattle's interior defense seemed helpless against Boston in the paint, and she capitalized, converting on 8-of-9 looks from inside 5 feet and racking up a season-high total of 24 points in the paint.

Aliyah Boston was aggressive and efficient en route to a new career-high in the @IndianaFever's win over the Storm!



31 PTS | 8 REB | 3 AST | 2 STL | 72.2 FG%#WelcometotheW https://t.co/mB47CBUmHh pic.twitter.com/NAmNgl2li0 — WNBA (@WNBA) June 25, 2025

Her dangerous combination of strength and athleticism has made her one of the most challenging post players to defend, and the ideal complement to a guard-oriented offense led by Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

Mitchell should not be overlooked in this equation, as the 29-year-old posted a season-high 26 points in Indiana's win over the Storm. But of course, most conversations about the Fever offense start and end with Caitlin Clark.

Clark's shooting woes persisted for a third consecutive game, limited to a season-low 6 points while missing all 6 of her three-point attempts.

While her three-game skid has raised some eyebrows, it's also crystallized just how valuable Boston is for this Fever squad.

Pacing Indiana's scoring in each of the last three contests, Boston is averaging 24.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, and converting at a 66.7% clip. With Clark in the throes of the worst slump in her WNBA career, the Fever have needed to find increased scoring from their other main contributors -- Boston has answered the bell emphatically.

Aliyah Boston's last 3 games:



31 PTS, 8 REB, 72.2% FG

26 PTS, 10 REB, 63.2% FG

17 PTS, 12 REB, 63.6% FG



Averaging career-high 15.9 PPG, 61.7% FG this season.pic.twitter.com/cIDbITcrZ4 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) June 25, 2025

As defenses continue to lock in on Clark, Boston's been a much-utilized outlet for the WNBA's 2024 assists leader. Clark's shooting touch may have cooled, but she's managed to remain productive through elite facilitation, averaging 9.3 assists across the last three games.

Boston has been her favorite target, and it makes plenty of sense. If teams continue to direct their attention to Clark on the perimeter, they leave themselves at risk of Boston punishing them inside. She's reaped the benefits these last few games.

Alongside Mitchell, the two have helped keep Indiana's offense afloat, taking some of the pressure off their struggling superstar.

But it's Boston's play down low that could tangibly impact the way defenses attack #22. It's hard to dream up a better safety blanket for Clark than a red-hot interior force.

If opponents continue to neutralize Clark at all costs, they'll find that Boston is more than capable of heading the offense, just as she's done on this three-game stretch. And if Boston continues to demand more attention in the paint, it should open up some opportunities outside for Clark, as well as the other talented guards in Indiana's rotation.

Everything hasn't been peaches and cream in Indiana, a sentiment emphasized by DeWanna Bonner's sudden departure. The hard reality is that much of their success this season falls on Clark's shoulders -- they'll need her to return to form for any playoff aspirations to come to fruition.

That said, Aliyah Boston is more than deserving of her flowers, particularly during this recent stretch. She's been everything the Fever could ask for this season.

Recommended Reading: