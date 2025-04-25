Dawn Staley Shares Honest Advice for Fever Rookie Before WNBA Training Camp
With WNBA training camps beginning this weekend, the brief break that the 2025 WNBA rookie class received between their final college seasons ending and the start of their professional careers is soon coming to a close, meaning they'll be back on the basketball court.
There's no doubt that playing in the WNBA for the first time is a tough adjustment for everybody. However, if there was any Indiana Fever 2025 rookie whose college experience has prepared them to succeed at the next level, it's former South Carolina Gamecocks player Bree Hall, who the Fever selected with their No. 20 pick.
Gamecocks head coach Dawn Staley has built a dynasty at South Carolina and prides herself on getting her players as prepared as possible to compete and perform at the next level once they get drafted. However, there are some lessons she can't teach, which her former players must learn on their own or from their peers.
This seemed to be Staley's sentiment with an April 25 X post she made in response to the Fever's social media account posting photos of Hall practicing with the caption, "Bree Hall in the lab 🧪".
"Let’s gooooooo @breezyhall!! Always ready! Always steady! Listen to your vets. It’s a safe bets. Ya dig! #barzforbreezy 🤣🤣🤣," Staley wrote in a response.
One vet Staley might be alluding to is another one of her former players, Fever star center Aliyah Boston. While Boston has only played in two WNBA seasons, she's surely able to help guide Hall through this adjustment period and acclimate her to Indiana, both on and off the court.