DeWanna Bonner Breaks Out in Disappointing Indiana Fever Loss
The Indiana Fever offense looked all kinds of out of sorts in their first game without star guard Caitlin Clark, falling to the Washington Mystics 83-77.
Replacing one of the league's best playmakers is going to be a daunting challenge, and if Wednesday night is any indication, the Fever have their work cut out for them. But amidst the dark cloud brought forth by Clark's left quad injury lies a bright spot, coming in the form of a breakout performance from veteran forward DeWanna Bonner.
Coming off the bench for the second game in a row, Bonner scored a team-high 21 points on 5-of-10 shooting, reaching double figures for the first time this season.
It's been a less than ideal start for the WNBA's third all-time leading scorer, who was limited to 2.5 PPG on an abysmal 12.5% from the field through the first four games. In fact, it was the worst start to a season for Bonner in her 16-year career.
During media availability ahead of Wednesday's contest against the Mystics, both Bonner and Indiana head coach Stephanie White spoke to the challenges that come with a veteran adjusting to a new team and a new system.
Bonner took a step in the right direction against Washington, displaying the scoring touch that earned her back-to-back All-Star nods with the Connecticut Sun and MVP votes in 2024 as the leading scorer of a team that won a franchise-record 28 games.
After totaling just 10 points across her first four games, Bonner more than doubled it, becoming the oldest player in Fever history to record a 20-point game.
Bonner's return to form wasn't enough to boost a struggling Fever offense, which ended the night with season-lows in points, field goal percentage, and three-pointers made. Still, it's a promising sign that the 37-year-old, now the longest-tenured active player in the WNBA, may still have some gas left in the tank and can shoulder the Fever offense in Clark's absence.
Anything akin to what Bonner did last season would be a welcome addition for Indiana, with or without Clark on the floor.