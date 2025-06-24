DeWanna Bonner Reportedly Has ‘No Interest’ in Returning to Indiana Fever

There has been a lot of speculation swirling about Indiana Fever veteran DeWanna Bonner since her absence from the team due to personal reasons. The six-time All-Star hasn’t stepped foot on the court since June 10, missing four crucial matchups that included New York, Connecticut, and Las Vegas—with no return date in sight.

Missing four consecutive games (with the upcoming tilt against Seattle making a fifth) set the rumor mill ablaze online, some speculating she had deleted the Fever from her social media bio and that her banner had been taken down from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

It was hanging in Gainbridge as of June 17, the last time the Fever had a home game.



That photo circulating cut out Bonner’s banner, which was hanging at the end. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 24, 2025

Though the banner removal rumor was debunked by IndyStar’s Chloe Peterson, according to a report from Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports, multiple league insiders indicate that Bonner "has no interest" in returning to the Indiana team––apparently preferring to land with Atlanta Dream or the Phoenix Mercury, who her partner and former Sun teammate Alyssa Thomas currently plays for.

According to multiple league sources, the Indiana Fever and DeWanna Bonner are headed for a breakup.



More on what options the Fever have and where Bonner could end up: https://t.co/1RURdsuOog — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) June 24, 2025

Bonner was Indiana’s blockbuster free agency signing in the offseason, but sources told Costabile the fit was “off” from the beginning and that Bonner expected to be a starter.

Averaging career lows in points (7.1 points per game) and minutes played on the court (21 minutes per game), Bonner had been moved from her starting spot on the team, to coming in off the bench.

If Bonner truly doesn’t intend to return, it raises serious questions for Indiana in terms of how they manage their roster depth. Damiras Dantas, a stretch center on the Fever, will be heading to Americup after Tuesday's game against the Storm, leaving their front court dangerously thin.

For now, the Fever are left to regroup, adapt, and try to regain momentum without one of their biggest offseason additions.

