Insiders Set Record Straight on DeWanna Bonner Fever Banner Absence Rumor

Indiana Fever veteran wing DeWanna Bonner hasn't played in a game since the Fever's June 10 loss to the Atlanta Dream, with the only reason being listed as "personal reasons". She also hasn't been with the team ever since that game, and won't be playing in Indiana's June 24 contest against the Seattle Storm.

Because there hasn't been any further information about why Bonner is away from the team, and no timeline provided for when she will be back on the court, this has sparked some fan theories and rumors about the nature of her absence. And as she continues to miss games, internet speculation regarding when and if Bonner will return to action for Indiana has picked up.

More rumors were sparked on June 17, when an X user posted a photo of series of banners featuring Fever players in Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena. There was no banner of Bonner included in the photo, which prompted the fan to say, "I don't see DeWanna Bonner's banner. #FeverRising #WNBA".

This has led to fans asking Fever team reporters (specifically Chloe Peterson of IndyStar and Scott Agness of the Fieldhouse Files) about whether Bonner's banner is indeed absent. And both Peterson and Agness addressed this directly on June 24.

On June 24, a fan wrote on X, "Hey @ScottAgness idk if you can speak on anything, but is dewanna Bonner’s banner still hanging in gainbridge? Like everyone is just running with this photo and it would be nice to get confirmation?"

Agness responded by saying, "Not sure at the moment. Been out of town covering the Pacers. But I will check".

Peterson also responded to this same X post, writing, "It was hanging in Gainbridge as of June 17, the last time the Fever had a home game.



"That photo circulating cut out Bonner’s banner, which was hanging at the end."

And in what appears to be a confirmation of what Peterson said, another fan posted a photo of Bonner's banner included in the initial grouping, with the caption, "I have a picture from 6/17 against Connecticut and DB’s banner is still on there! And yes, I was at the game. Hers is on the very end making it’s easy to crop."

Therefore, it sounds like there's no truth about this missing banner rumor potentially pertaining to Bonner's absence.

