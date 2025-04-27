DeWanna Bonner's 4-Word Caitlin Clark Message Amid Fever Training Camp Says It All
The last time they played in a game, the Indiana Fever came up short against the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, losing to them in game two of their series by a score of 87-81 and therefore getting eliminated in the playoffs.
Stephanie White, Connecticut's head coach at the time, had the ingenious idea to defend star Fever guard Caitlin Clark with veteran wing DeWanna Bonner. This length proved problematic for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year and ultimately helped the Sun secure two consecutive playoff victories.
Now both White and Bonner are sided with Clark in Indiana. And all three took the court together during the first day of WNBA training camp on Sunday, marking the start of what's sure to be an exciting season for the franchise and its fanbase.
Bonner spoke with the media after Sunday's practice. And at one point, she was asked about the bond she's building with Clark.
"She’s such a dynamic player. She does a lot for this team, and we understand that," Bonner said of Clark, per an X post from James Boyd of The Athletic. "I think everybody here just wants to make her life easier, and she wants to make everybody else’s life easier.
"So, just putting all the pieces together that we can be a threat on every level of the court, and not just with Caitlin this year. I'm just ready to put it all together... But yeah, the relationship is going great," Bonner added.
"Yeah, I love C."
It didn't take long for the "love" between these two to get built.