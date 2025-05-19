DeWanna Bonner's WNBA Career Achievement in Fever Debut Deserves More Recognition
There was plenty for Indiana Fever fans to be excited about amid the team's dominant May 17 win over the Chicago Sky. However, one moment of adulation from the supporters in the building stood out above the rest. That being the free throw that saw Fever star and league legend DeWanna Bonner move into third all-time on the WNBA scoring list.
Caitlin Clark helped ensure the faithful inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena got on their feet to show love to her new teammate, and bestowed flowers of her own after the contest.
Clark dubbed Bonner the "strongest voice in our locker room" in showering the squad's veteran leader with praise. "I'm really happy she got to do it at the free throw line, and all the fans could go crazy and cheer for her, because she certainly deserved that moment. It was really awesome to see and be a part of," Clark stated.
Bonner's signing with Indiana caught many WNBA fans by surprise in the offseason. But her addition brought experience the team was lacking, and allows for to have her career get appreciated by the league's most popular franchise.
Said appreciation is certainly what anyone in attendance experienced when Bonner sank the free throw that put her behind only Diana Taurasi and Tina Charles for WNBA all-time career points. However, since the game ended, so much of the talk has been dominated by the flagrant foul from Clark to Angel Reese and the league's statement about investigating fan behavior during the contest.
And despite fledgling supporters of the Fever and league having often been urged to recognize the players who helped build the WNBA, many in mainstream media have seemingly ignored Bonner's achievement in Indiana's impressive start to 2025.
Fortunately, there will be plenty of chances for Bonner to be in the spotlight as the season goes on, given the stature of her most notable teammate and the Fever's championship aspirations. Still, it's worth making sure her very real achievement isn't forgotten amid all the noise.