ESPN Makes Indiana Fever Trade Suggestion

The August 7 WNBA trade deadline is steadily approaching, and with it comes an influx of potential packages and mock trades from fans and media alike.

ESPN took a crack at it Monday morning, with Kevin Pelton outlining four realistic trades to watch for in his latest article.

Marina Mabrey to the Storm? Myisha Hines-Allen to the Fever? Aaliyah Edwards or Emily Engstler on the move? Here are four trades we want to see before the Aug. 7 WNBA trade deadline.https://t.co/tTW5upGKDu — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) July 28, 2025

One notable potential swap saw the Indiana Fever bolstering their frontcourt, sending forward Damiris Dantas and a second-round pick to the Dallas Wings in exchange for 29-year-old forward Myisha Hines-Allen.

The 8-year WNBA veteran swapped hands at last year's deadline, joining the championship runner-up Minnesota Lynx as a bench piece. Set to become an unrestricted free agent at season's end and with the 7-19 Wings stuck towards the bottom of the standings, Hines-Allen could be on the move once again.

Hines-Allen was booted from the starting lineup in late June, and with Dallas 5.5 games back of the 8-seed, it's very possible the Wings could look to recoup some value for her at the deadline.

Does Myisha Hines-Allen Trade Make Sense for Fever?

At a glance, a move to enforce the frontcourt makes sense for the Fever.

While All-Star starter Aliyah Boston has been everything Indiana could ask for, the rest of the unit has emerged less favorably. Between an abrupt ending to DeWanna Bonner's Fever tenure, a slow start for Natasha Howard, and lackluster play from 2-time All-Defensive forward Brianna Turner, Indiana's supporting cast has left something to be desired.

Howard has fared much better of late and athletic rookie Makayla Timpson has battled her way into a larger role, lessening the blow to some extent. Still, a true championship contender will need depth in order to hang with the top WNBA powerhouses, notably the 22-5 Lynx and 17-7 New York Liberty.

Hines-Allen enjoyed a strong second half after joining Minnesota at last year's deadline, but was little more than a role player in the postseason, averaging 3.6 PPG on 11.2 minutes. But numbers aside, she was the second woman off the bench for a Lynx squad that was one controversial foul call away from hoisting a championship trophy.

ESPN suggesting that the Indiana Fever should trade for Myisha Hines-Allen ahead of the trade deadline…🆗



I think I know how Dallas fans would react if this hypothetical trade was completed…😅 pic.twitter.com/S9hscXKN8i — Conrado Pascual (@CP3_777) July 28, 2025

ESPN's Pelton points to her shooting ability as a potential asset for Indiana, particularly with a forward unit that hasn't commanded much respect beyond the arc this season.

The 6-foot-1 Hines-Allen has been a reliable three-point shooter in the WNBA, sporting a 34.7 3P% through her 8-year career and converting at a 36.0% clip last season between Minnesota and the Washington Mystics.

But after going 0-for-5 from distance across 11 games last postseason, Hines-Allen's numbers have seen a jarring dip in 2025, shooting just 29.6% from three-point land with Dallas.

Perhaps a change of scenery could jolt her back in the right direction, but giving up assets to acquire Hines-Allen could be a costly gamble if she doesn't return to form.

Granted, the suggested package isn't too hefty. Dantas is a 32-year-old forward on an expiring deal, and Indiana's second-round pick might not be costly if Indiana can secure favorable playoff seeding.

Dantas has displayed some flashes this season, but has found herself towards the backend of the rotation of late. In fact, she's logged just 11 minutes total since the All-Star break, and didn't see the floor in Indiana's most recent contest against the Chicago Sky.

Hines-Allen may very well be an upgrade over Dantas -- it's more a matter of whether or not she's the best target to go after.

The Fever recently signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a 7-day contract, who also fills Indiana's need for a stretch four.

“She just gives us a different look than any of our other post players.”



Chloe Bibby had a productive Fever debut in Indiana’s win over Chicago.



Stephanie White liked what she saw from her new stretch four ⤵️ https://t.co/NPfzsQGWBa — Lou Orlando (@SweetLouuuuu) July 27, 2025

A 27-year-old rookie with only six WNBA games under her belt, Bibby has much less pro experience to fall back on, but she has been incredibly efficient from deep thus far, boasting a 43.5 3P% on 23 shots.

Indiana would have to absorb the entirety of Hines-Allen's $200,000 salary in any trade acquisition. Even with Dantas' $100,000 going back to Dallas in return, the big cap hit would complicate matters should the Fever wish to retain Bibby for the remainder of the season.

Of course, Bibby is only inked to a 7-day contract at the moment, and could be off the roster entirely by the WNBA's August 7 deadline. That said, head coach Stephanie White has spoken highly of Bibby's fit on the roster, and it does seem plausible that there could be a path forward for her in Indiana.

After back-to-back wins, the Fever are 14-12, placing them 6th in the WNBA standings. They've managed to keep themselves afloat despite three significant injury stints for star guard Caitlin Clark, whose timetable for return remains a mystery.

Even with a healthy Clark, Indiana would be wise to explore a deadline move to bolster a more than capable squad. Whether that comes in the form of Hines-Allen or someone else entirely remains to be seen.

Recommended Reading: