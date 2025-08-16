ESPN Updates Estimated Caitlin Clark Injury Return Date

It has become exceedingly clear in recent games that the Indiana Fever's 2025 season hinges on star guard Caitlin Clark returning to the court.

Clark has missed the Fever's last 12 games (and over 20 games total) with a groin injury. While the team was able to play well enough in her absence soon after she got hurt (they won five straight games at one point, from July 24 through August 3), they have since dropped four of their last five contests and can't find any consistency on offense.

There's no clear indication of when Clark will be making her return, at least as it pertains to what anybody on the Indiana Fever's coaching or training staff has said. However, several reports and suggestions from various members of the women's basketball community have conveyed that a return sometime in late August seems most likely.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever injured guard Caitlin Clark in attendance against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN Makes Updated Caitlin Clark Injury Return Date Estimation

Back in late July, the WNBA injury report on ESPN's website (which lists the current injury statuses, estimated return dates, and any recent comments regarding the injuries that all 13 teams' rosters are dealing with) stated that Clark's estimated return date was August 12, when the Fever faced the Dallas Wings.

While this caught a lot of attention, that date has since come and gone without Clark returning. But now ESPN has an estimated return date for Clark.

ESPN's website currently said that Clark's estimated return date is on August 26, which is when the Fever face the Seattle Storm at home.

Caitlin Clark appeared to be in pain after this play late in the fourth quarter.



Clark returned to play last week after missing 5 games with a groin injury. pic.twitter.com/y78M3mDeCf — espnW (@espnW) July 16, 2025

ESPN's Ryan Ruocco Speaks on Caitlin Clark Injury Recovery

This August 26 return date is in line with what ESPN WNBA play-by-play man Ryan Ruocco said during the broadcast of Indiana's August 12 game against Dallas.

"Now, that stretch where [the Fever] have the week off [from August 17-22] is where Stephanie White reiterated to us today, she's hoping Caitlin Clark returns to practice," Ruocco said. "Stephanie talked yesterday about how Caitlin has been running more, doing more on-court work. She is hoping that Caitlin returns to practice next week, would need multiple days in practice before she then gets into a game.

"But you see the way the schedule stacks up after that week, and wonder, could one of those games against Minnesota, or maybe the 26th at home against Seattle, be a potential return game," Ruocco concluded of Clark.

Ryan Ruocco talking about Caitlin Clark’s injury recovery timeline during ESPN’s Fever vs Wings broadcast last night



He said August 22, 24, and 26 are all “potential return” games for CC pic.twitter.com/88ikpSgw2F — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) August 13, 2025

Fever fans are hoping Clark's potential return in 10 days is accurate.

Recommended Reading: