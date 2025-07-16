Fever Coach Addresses Caitlin Clark Groin Injury After Win vs Sun

Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark suffered a groin injury with less than a minute left of her team's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun. The injury occurred after Clark delivered a pass to teammate Kelsey Mitchell.

A pause in the action took place because a timeout was called after Mitchell made a layup from Clark's pass. At that point, Clark could be seen assessing her groin injury with a defeated look on her face. She then pressed her forehead against a basket stanchion, went over to her team's bench, and seemed to be fighting tears with a towel wrapped over her head for the game's remainder.

Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke on Clark's status while addressing the media after her team's win.

"No update. Just felt a little something in her groin, so we'll get it evaluated and see what happens from there," White said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.

White was then asked that Clark seemed to be holding her right groin, and whether that's the one of concern at the moment.

"Yeah, if that's the one she was grabbing at. I don't know which one it was, but yeah. That's it," she answered.

While one can't say for certain which groin Clark seemed to have injured, it looked like she was assessing her right groin. This is worth noting because Clark recently missed five games because of a left groin injury before returning to action last week. However, that's not to say this wasn't a byproduct of the same injury.

More updates will surely be coming on Wednesday.

