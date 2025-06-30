Fever Coach Says When Caitlin Clark's WNBA Commissioner's Cup Status Will Be Decided

The Indiana Fever are playing the Minnesota Lynx in the second-ever WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship on July 1.

This game doesn't count toward either team's regular season record. However, since there's a $500,000 prize pool split between the winning team's players (along with $5,000 in cryptocurrency for each player on both Indiana and Minnesota's rosters, regardless of the game's outcome), both squads have a very clear incentive to win.

Fever star guard Caitlin Clark hasn't played in Indiana's past two games with a groin injury. And during a June 30 appearance on the Query & Company show on 1075 the Fan radio, Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke about Clark's status for this July 1 contest.

"We still don't know. I mean, it's a day-to-day thing," White said of Clark's status in the interview. "[She] did some stuff at practice today, making sure we don't have any setbacks, and revisit tomorrow at shootaround and see how she feels.

"Obviously, everyone wants her to play. But at the same time for us, being cautious and making sure we don't put her in a position that harms her ability to play long-term," White added.

"We've got to be smart about this. So we'll evaluate it tomorrow morning at shootaround."

Fever Head Coach Stephanie White on Caitlin Clark's availability for tomorrow:



While it isn't necessarily a surprise that Clark's status will ultimately be determined tomorrow morning, last time Clark returned from an injury (her quad strain earlier this month, which caused her to miss three weeks), White revealed her imminent return one day before their game against the New York Liberty.

That isn't to say that the Fever not clearing Clark today is a bad omen for her playing tomorrow, but it's worth noting.

