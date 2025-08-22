Fever Coach Confirms Caitlin Clark’s Comeback Slowed by Ankle Injury

Speculation has swirled around Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark’s return to the court after she spent more than five weeks rehabbing a groin injury—the latest setback in a season defined by interruptions.

But the lack of rhyme or reason to Clark’s injury status started to have fans scratching at their heads after seeing a “game time decision” designation on the WNBA's website before the Fever-Wings match August 12, only for Stephanie White to confirm later that day Clark had not even been practicing, raising questions as to what could really be going on with the guard’s recovery.

Tension only escalated after beat reporters Scott Agness and Chloe Peterson released conflicting updates regarding a minor bone bruise Clark suffered to her left ankle on August 7—an injury that had not been previously reported. Agness noted the setback did alter Clark’s return timeline, while Peterson stated it had not.

We've literally got Fever beat writers contradicting each other with the ankle injury...



What the hell is going on... pic.twitter.com/w71GMqXipt — Mick (@DBGyt_) August 20, 2025

The franchise responded with a vague statement that read, “There was no timeline or projected return to play so it’s impossible to say if it was impacted. So it remains the same: to give Caitlin as much time needed to ensure she comes back fully healthy, which everyday she is working hard to do.”

With the uncertainty mounting, fans took to social media expressing frustrations and wondering if the star would even be back at any point in the season.

Fever Coach Stephanie White Confirms Caitlin Clark Ankle Injury Affected Return Timeline

Aug 5, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White (left) and guard Caitlin Clark arrive before the game at the Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On Thursday, coach White appeared on the Query and Company radio show on 107.5 the Fan. When show host Jake Query asked White about Clark’s ankle injury and where things currently stood, White answered, “Caitlin is doing everything that she can to position herself to get back on the court. There has not been a timeline because her health and wellness has been the most important thing.”

This wasn’t exactly new information, but what stood out was when she followed up, talking about how the bone bruise Clark sustained had, in fact, affected her return saying, “We want to make sure she's 100% when she does get back on the court. Certainly the progress that she was making slowed a little bit.”

Query & Company - Caitlin Clark Injury Update! Ulysses Bentley IV, Stephanie White, and more join! https://t.co/jNC10n5ksc — 1075 The Fan (@1075thefan) August 21, 2025

The confirmation that progress slowed is in line with Agness’ initial report and provides clarity as to why Clark's return status remains in limbo.

The bright side of White’s interview was her reiterating Clark's goal is to get her back out on the floor and that currently the Fever guard is “doing everything that she can to position herself to play.”

“Caitlin wants to get on the floor to be a basketball player again instead of somebody who’s rehabbing from injury,” White said.

For now, the Fever are set to face-off against the Minnesota Lynx Friday, with Clark listed as “Out” for the matchup. But there are nine regular season games left and Indiana currently sits at No. 6 in playoff position. The hope is that Clark can rejoin the squad and maintain their spot to make a deep run, and who knows, maybe even get a shot at the title.

