Indiana Fever Provide Telling Update on Caitlin Clark's Injury Status

Ever since Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark suffered a groin injury in the final minute of her team's July 15 game against the Connecticut Sun, fans have been clamoring for an update about when No. 22 might return to the court.

Given that this is the fourth soft tissue injury Clark has experienced this year (and third since the 2025 regular season began about two months ago), many speculated that, regardless of what the follow-up tests and evaluations declared, the Fever would elect to sit Clark out for some time.

Jul 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts with a possible injury after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark Injury Update: "No Timeline" for Return

The Fever provided an update on Clark's injury status with a July 24 press release that read, "Following a July 15 injury to her right groin, Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark underwent further medical evaluations earlier this week. The team can confirm that no additional injuries or damage were discovered through the evaluations.

"Clark will continue working with the Fever medical team on her recovery and rehabilitation, with the priority on her long-term health and well-being.

"There is no timetable available for Clark’s return, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Any further updates will be shared as they become available," the release added, which was reposted on X.

Despite there not being a clear update on the severity of Clark's injury, there's still a lot to be unpacked within the release.

It's obviously good news that Clark didn't suffer a more serious injury. However, given the wording of the release (specifically saying the Fever will be prioritizing her long-term health and well-being, and that there's no timetable for her return), it seems that Indiana is bracing to sit Clark out in order to ensure she's fully healthy upon her eventual return.

The precise timeline for Clark's absence still remains to be seen, but this update provides a fair indication that the Fever might be without her for at least the next few games.

