Fever Coach Notes Important Distinction Amid Caitlin Clark Injury Return 'Progress'

Indiana Fever fans were hoping that star guard Caitlin Clark's groin injury would be healed enough for her to take the court against the Minnesota Lynx on July 1, which is for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship.

Alas, Clark was ultimately ruled out of the contest to give her groin an extra couple of days to heal, so that she's less at risk of suffering a setback before making her eventual return.

Whenever Fever coach Stephanie White has been asked about her star player's injury progress over the past week, she has stressed the fact that they're prioritizing Clark's long-term health, which is why they're exercising caution in getting her back to the court.

And White offered another interesting tidbit about this when speaking with the media before Tuesday's game.

"She's making progress. She's making progress," White said when asked if Clark is progressing from her injury, per a YouTube video from Scott Agness of the Fieldhouse Files. "You know, I think, again, top of mind... is just long-term. Making sure that we don't have any setbacks.

"Making progress and feeling good are two different things, and we want to make sure that she feels good," White added. "We want to make sure that she's confident. We want to make sure that we're not putting her in a position to have any setbacks. And that's the priority right now."

There's no doubt that Clark wanted to be back on the court, competing alongside her teammates. But the Fever keeping her contained right now increases her chances of being available later on in the season, when she'll be needed most.

