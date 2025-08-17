Fever Coach Reveals Explicit 2-Word Reaction to Sophie Cunningham Injury

The Indiana Fever produced an impressive come-from-behind overtime victory over the Connecticut Sun on August 17.

After being down for the entire game (they were losing by 19 at halftime and by 21 at another point in the game), the Fever rallied back in the fourth quarter to ultimately send the game to overtime. From there, Kelsey Mitchell scored 10 of her 38 total points (which is a career high for her) to help will Indiana to a 99-93 win, thus improving their record to 19-16 on the 2025 WNBA regular season.

This comeback becomes even more impressive when one remembers the adversity that Indiana had to deal with early in the game, in the form of standout guard Sophie Cunningham suffering a scary knee injury after Sun player Bria Hartley landed on her leg while falling down after making a pass.

Aug 17, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) on the court injured as they take on the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Cunningham was clearly in a lot of pain. And as soon as there was a stoppage of play a few moments after she went down, Fever head coach Stephanie White and several other members of the staff went over to where she was. Ultimately, Cunningham was helped to the locker room and didn't return to the game.

Stephanie White Speaks on Sophie Cunningham Injury Reaction

White spoke with the media after Sunday's win. And at one point, she was asked about what her reaction was when seeing Cunningham go down.

"'Holy s***'," White said with a laugh, per a YouTube video from Tony East.

She then added, "Especially the way that she fell, and how she was holding herself, and how much pain she was in. At the time, it's like, 'Crap'. And then you go down there, you see her, and it's, okay, just want her to calm down and be able to regroup. And then it turns to problem-solving.

"How do we put ourselves in a position to win? What do we need to do? I think that's maybe how I survive, is going straight to problem solving," White added.

She also noted that there is currently no update on Cunningham's injury and that she's scheduled for an MRI on Monday, August 18.

Regardless of how much time Cunningham might end up missing, the Fever being able to rally back from such a large deficit to produce a win on Sunday must be a morale boost for a team that had lost four of its previous five games before facing Connecticut.

Recommended Reading: