Fever Coach's Caitlin Clark WNBA 'Pawn' Stance Speaks Volumes

Even when Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the court or is keeping a low profile, she still manages to become the center of conversation.

The perfect example of this is the aftermath of Napheesa Collier citing Clark's name when detailing a discussion she had with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert while calling out the league for its issues in her September 30 Minnesota Lynx exit interview.

"I also asked [Engelbert] how she planned to fix the fact that players like Caitlin [Clark], Angel [Reese], and Paige [Bueckers], who are clearly driving massive revenue for the league, are making so little for their first four years. Her response was, 'Caitlin should be grateful she makes $16 million off the court, because without the platform that the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything,'" Collier said.

This has been the biggest story in sports ever since Collier said it earlier this week. And the Lynx star certainly knew what she was doing in sharing this anecdote: weaponizing the sport's biggest star (and igniting her gigantic fan base) to add gasoline onto her criticism of Engelbert and the league office. And this strategy has proved successful.

Sep 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Mercury in the first half during game one of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Stephanie White Laments Caitlin Clark's Unwilling Role in WNBA Narratives

While Fever coach Stephanie White understands why Clark's name is dropped in this way, she doesn't necessarily like it. And she explained why during her October 3 appearance on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan's Query & Company show.

"I hate it all for Caitlin," White said when asked about Clark getting brought into the narrative around Collier's gripe with Engelbert, per an X post from @CayZeeElle. "I feel like she's a 23-year-old kid who loves to play this game, who is a pawn in a lot of other people's games, and a lot of other people's narratives. And I hate that for her.

"We're coming into a time in the WNBA where we're kind of the growing pains of becoming a 'mainstream professional sport' is some of this stuff," she added. "I do think that we are at a pivotal moment in terms of the league's history... Players do deserve more. And leadership needs to reflect where we are as a league, and also understand where we are as a league, and where players' perspectives are coming from."

White later continued, "Part of leadership is taking accountability, part of leadership is owning how we move the needle, part of leadership is not just recognizing the people who are a part of this league, but empowering, and embracing, and understanding what they bring. Your employees are your number one asset."

Coach Steph White on Caitlin being brought up in leadership/CBA convos + her current thoughts on WNBA leadership ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jcwNtd7v67 — Kiayla (@CayZeeElle) October 3, 2025

These are strong and wise words from White, who is yet another person who believes that change at the top of the WNBA might be necessary.

