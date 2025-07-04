Fever Coach Shares Latest Update on Caitlin Clark's Injury Return Status

The Indiana Fever have arguably played their two best games of the 2025 season in their past two contests, as they beat the 15-2 Minnesota Lynx by a score of 74-59 on July 1 and defeated the Las Vegas Aces 81-54 on July 3.

What's perhaps most impressive of all is that they produced these two wins without star guard Caitlin Clark, as she has missed the past four games with a groin injury.

While it appears that Clark is close to returning, the Fever are clearly playing it safe when bringing her back into game action. And given how great Indiana has looked without her, they're not under any added pressure to get Clark back on the court to win games.

Clark's next opportunity to return is on July 5 against the Los Angeles Sparks. And when speaking with the media on July 4, Fever head coach Stephanie White assessed Clark potentially playing on Saturday.

"We went through semi-live shooting drills... [Clark] still hasn't gone full speed in a practice or a live defensive group," White said, per an X post from Tony East. "But she has been getting some 3-on-3 work on her own.

"I think the biggest thing is, she's stated she's not a fan of minutes restrictions. If there's gonna be a minutes restriction, maybe we'll hold her another game," White added. "But it's evaluating her again in the morning, seeing what she has done in however many days there have been of more loading. And make a decision from there.

"But again, I prioritize her long-term health and wellness, and making sure that when she comes back, she's 100%," White concluded.

The latest on Clark’s health status from Stephanie White: https://t.co/edmT483kzI pic.twitter.com/1cuVhmWKUO — Tony East (@TonyREast) July 4, 2025

Based on these comments, it wouldn't be surprising to see Clark sidelined once again on July 5. Regardless, it seems like a final verdict on her status will come Saturday morning.

Recommended Reading: