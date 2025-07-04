Stephanie White's Technical Foul Had Caitlin Clark Fired Up in Fever Win vs Aces

The Indiana Fever improved their 2025 WNBA regular season record to 9-8 in dominant fashion on July 3, as they defeated the Las Vegas Aces at home by a score of 81-54.

The Fever have played fantastic basketball over their past two games, which comes as a surprise given that star guard Caitlin Clark remains sidelined. But the bottom line is that the Fever didn't need Clark to beat Becky Hammon's Aces squad, marking the first time Indiana has defeated Las Vegas since the 2019 WNBA season.

While the Fever had the game in hand by midway through the fourth quarter, that didn't keep head coach Stephanie White from expressing her frustration with the game's referees about something that occurred during the game.

One of the referees proceeded to give White a technical foul for showcasing her frustration. And in the moments after this, the broadcast caught Clark jumping out of her seat in excitement, clearly fired up about White's passionate display of emotion.

Clark then clapped at White and high-fived her before returning to her seat. The cameras turned back to White, who looked to yell, "All f****** game!" toward the court. Then the camera panned back to Clark on the bench, who was clapping and looked to be mouthing the words, "F*** yeah!"

X user @ericaf455 posted a video of this whole exchange with the caption, "Steph White gets a technical foul and Caitlin Clark is pumped up."

Steph White gets a technical foul and Caitlin Clark is pumped up. pic.twitter.com/ivNIynSktt — ericaf455❤️💛💙🤍 (@ericaf455) July 4, 2025

Props to Clark for still being enthusiastic on the bench while being injured, despite how badly she surely wants to play right now.

