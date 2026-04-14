Fever Coach Weighs in on Raven Johnson's Fit Behind Caitlin Clark in Backcourt

The Indiana Fever selected point guard Raven Johnson out of South Carolina with the No. 10 pick in the WNBA Draft, to much discussion. This is because Johnson has a history as a teammate with Aliyah Boston, but also given she has one as an opponent of Caitlin Clark, going back to Clark's Iowa days.

Regardless of any history, the present conversation shifts to her fit with the Fever. Head coach Stephanie White addressed how she sees Johnson blending with the team after the draft, particularly as it pertains to depth at the guard position around Clark.

"I think it helps, because Ty [Harris] is a player who is a combo, who can play on and off the ball. Caitlin is a player who can play on and off the ball. Raven is a point guard that primarily has had the ball in her hands. So I think it gives us some versatility. Thankfully, having a couple of different guards gives us the ability to allow Kelsey [Mitchell] to rest a little bit too," White said.

Steph White on the depth at point guard with Caitlin Clark, Ty Harris, and Raven Johnson:



“I think it gives us some versatility. Thankfully, having a couple of different guards gives us the ability to allow Kelsey to rest a little bit, too.”



Full answer: pic.twitter.com/1peoPnRCx4 — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) April 14, 2026

"I think we'll have a pretty good rotation when it comes to our perimeter players, especially in the 1-2 spot," she added.

White then went on to note how Indiana could be able to give teams different looks with newly signed guard Tyasha Harris and Johnson behind Clark and Kelsey Mitchell. She specifically noted the possibility of a defensive lineup with Harris and Johnson—who is best known for her perimeter defense.

Fever GM Calls Johnson Pick a Home Run

Indiana Fever General Manager Amber Cox welcomes Natasha Howard back to the team Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025, during a press conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Around White's measured take came excitement from Fever GM Amber Cox.

"Raven is somebody that we thought would probably go in the top four or five," Cox said of Johnson per Tony East.

That before calling the pick a "home run" in front of Fever fans who were watching a draft party.

But amid her enthusiasm, Cox gave a measured take as to what the approach was, and how the Fever have made a concerted effort to add depth in the backcourt.

One thing Johnson certainly brings to Indiana is a winning resume. She meant enough to South Carolina's recent success for Dawn Staley to say she is the player she will miss the most from her tenure as coach of the Gamecocks.

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (right) poses for photos with Raven Johnson who was selected tenth overall by the Indiana Fever during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Obviously the Fever have winning on the mind, it remains to be seen how much a role Johnson can play at the professional level in helping see that come to fruition.