Indiana Fever Address Backup Guard Need with Tyasha Harris Signing

The Indiana Fever are finalizing a deal that will send guard and Indianapolis area native Tyasha Harris back home filling a hole behind star Caitlin Clark. An announcement is expected to come Sunday, per Chloe Peterson of the IndyStar.

Harris began her career with the Dallas Wings after being drafted No. 7 overall in the 2020 WNBA Draft out of South Carolina before spending two seasons with the Connecticut Sun. She returned to Dallas in 2025 but missed most of the year due to a knee injury.

The Fever dealt with a litany of injuries in 2025. This made it a challenge to truly evaluate the roster given the revolving door of players coming in and out on hardship contracts. What last season did prove, however, was that they needed to address the lack of depth at the guard position, particularly behind Caitlin Clark.



The front office already successfully completed several orders of offseason business after re-signing Kelsey Mitchell, Lexie Hull, and adding Monique Billings, and wasted no time checking off the next needed box. Fans had speculated that Harris could be the team's target for guard depth in recent days, and that hunch was proven correct.





Tyasha Harris Has Ties to the Indiana Fever

Sep 29, 2023; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White talks with guard Tyasha Harris (52) from the sideline as they take on the New York Liberty during game three of the 2023 WNBA Playoffs at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Tyasha Harris doesn't come in as a brand-new face to every person in the organization. The sixth-year veteran spent two seasons playing under Fever head coach Stephanie White as a member of the Sun. The hope is that their player-coach chemistry will translate nicely to her time in a Fever uniform.



During her stint playing for White, Harris developed into a more consistent shooter and all-around efficient point guard. In fact, White further prioritized Harris' role by moving her into the starting rotation during the Sun's playoff run in 2024.

Harris is known as a pass-first guard and is a smooth playmaker. Her pick-and-roll game is as solid as it comes and she also brings strong ball handling skills to the table. What will make her an even better fit for the Fever, is her strong defensive style. Harris wreaks havoc on opposing offenses with her awareness and anticipation. Not to mention she has shot over 40% from deep over the last three seasons, giving her a plethora of traits to help complement the stars on the team.

With Clark back healthy and the core retained, the pickup of Harris is just what the Fever needed to help fill out the roster.











