Fever Fans Agree About Caitlin Clark's Practice Injury Activity
The Indiana Fever will be without star guard Caitlin Clark for at least the next two weeks, as it was announced on May 26 that Clark suffered a left quad strain. This means that Indiana won't have Clark on the court for their next four games, and potentially longer, depending on how well her quad heals over the next 13 days.
The 23-year-old superstar wasn't present at the Fever's May 26 practice. However, several reporters have posted videos of No. 22 at the team's Tuesday practice. While she isn't partaking in any on-court team activities, she can be seen walking around the sidelines and getting shots up at any opportunity.
Seeing Clark moving around has incited two prevailing reactions from Fever fans: That the injury isn't bad enough to keep her off her feet, and that she should still probably be off her feet to guarantee the quad strain doesn't worsen.
Several fans have spoken to this first sentiment on social media, with one responding to a video of Clark by saying, "This make me think its not as serious as initially we thought. If they are happy for her doing this its maybe only a grade 1."
Another Fever fan added, "Well guess it's a grade 1 since they aren't keeping her off it much and it doesn't seem to bother her. Hopefully they don't let her be too active on it tho. It needs to be 110% when she returns.."
Many other fans just sent her to stop moving around so much. This was conveyed with one response that read, "Someone plzzzz tell her to sit down!"
"If they don’t take her off the court and tell her to go rest!! 22 is a hooper through and through!" wrote another.
Luckily, it looked as if Damiris Dantas spoke for the people told Clark to settle down at one point.