Kelsey Mitchell Reveals Fever 'Mindset' Switch After Caitlin Clark Injury
The Indiana Fever are going to look a lot different on the basketball court over the next couple of weeks, as news broke on May 26 that star guard Caitlin Clark was going to be sidelined for at least the next 14 days due to her suffering a left quad strain.
There's no denying that this is a tough blow for Indiana. However, that's not to say it's a death sentence for their chances of success in the coming games. Not only do they have a very favorable schedule across the four games Clark is sure to miss, but the Fever's roster is deep and talented enough to where they should still have the edge on many WNBA teams.
Head coach Stephanie White touched on this when speaking with the media on Monday, saying, "I think so. I think that's the advantage of our depth... I think it's the advantage of the depth that we added in the offseason. That we're equipped," when asked whether her team is equipped to deal with Clark's absence.
Star guard Kelsey Mitchell spoke with the media as well, and noted where her team's head space is now at.
"We've got a lot of seasoned vets on our team, so I don't think it should be a drop-off in several areas," Mitchell said, per the Fever's YouTube account.
"The mindset is to use it as fuel. Obviously, take the preparation we need. But I think the veteran leadership we have, we have championship winners on our team already. And so hopefully, the idea is to keep that focus, no matter who's playing or not," she added.
Mitchell will be a key part of the Fever keeping their forward momentum amid Clark's absence.