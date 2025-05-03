Fever Fans Connect Kelsey Mitchell's 'Recovery' Remark to Caitlin Clark Status Report
The Indiana Fever are set to begin their quest for a 2025 WNBA championship on May 3, when they make their preseason debut against the Washington Mystics.
While there is a lot of hype surrounding this new-look team returning to the court for the first time since the end of September 2024, this anticipation was dealt a brutal blow on Friday afternoon when the Fever's social media team made an X post that wrote, "Tomorrow's Game Status Report vs Washington:
"Caitlin Clark - Questionable (Left Leg)".
This sparked fear among fans, as it wasn't previously known that Clark might have been dealing with any sort of injury.
And although it still remains uncertain what injury Clark has and whether she'll play tomorrow (or if she'll be available for the Fever's May 4 game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where Clark used to play), a comment that Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell made after Friday's practice is now making more sense.
The Indiana Fever posted a YouTube video where, about 4:30 in, Mitchell is speaking to reporters and said, “I think recovery is everything. I think if you’re in tune to your body, you know what you need. The young ones, specifically Caitlin, hopefully [will] be more in tuned to that this year."
When Mitchell said "Caitlin", she turned toward where Clark was standing. She then continued, “And just knowing when we have back-to-backs, it’s important that we do take recovery seriously.”
Some fans are now connecting the dots between what Mitchell said to whatever Clark is dealing with.
"Momma Kelsey looking out for CC. Makes more sense now with the latest news," one X user wrote in a reply to another X user's clipped post of Mitchell's comment.
Another fan wrote, "so that's why kelsey said this ok."
Regardless, Fever fans will need to await an update to see whether Clark suits up on Saturday.