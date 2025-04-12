Fever Fans Love Team's 6-Word Flex About WNBA Venue Changes for Caitlin Clark Effect
On March 12, news broke that the Atlanta Dream's May 22 WNBA season home opener game against the Indiana Fever was getting moved from the team's 3,500-seat typical home arena to nearby State Farm Arena, which seats 16,888.
One week later, the Dallas Wings announced their June 27 game against Indiana will be held at American Airlines Center, allowing 13,000 more fans to attend the game.
These marked just two of several venue changes for Fever games in 2025, which is unquestionably a byproduct of Fever guard Caitlin Clark's massive superstardom and fanbase. This is typically called the "Caitlin Clark Effect" among her fans.
The Fever's social media team flexed these venue changes with an April 12 X post that had a graphic showing Clark with several Fever teammates with 'Venue Upgrade' written over them, along with listing all of the current venue upgrades that other WNBA teams have made to accommodate Indiana fans this upcoming season.
"every game is a home game," the post's caption wrote. It then added, "we can’t wait to see you 😈".
Fans are loving this six-word home game flex from the Fever in the post's replies.
"Infinite aura," one X account wrote.
Another fan added, "They wanna see a real rock star we come to yo trap take over yo trap ppl
In your city wanna see us. This the Clark era".
"What a flex! Let’s go Fever!" a third added.
It seems likely that even more teams will elect to move their Fever games to bigger venues before the 2025 regular season begins, which will further cement the Caitlin Clark Effect.