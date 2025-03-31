Fever Fans Notice Caitlin Clark's Physical Appearance Change Amid Speaking Engagement
During a February 18 podcast episode with Richard Deitsch, Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White was asked about how Caitlin Clark has improved from her first to her second WNBA season.
"She is stronger, first and foremost," White answered before later adding, "She’s done a great job of getting in the weight room and focusing on her strength, in terms of low center of gravity, time under tension, all of those things."
Another thing that Clark has been doing a lot of this offseason is public speaking. It seems like every week, the 23-year-old superstar is a keynote speaker at some conference or summit, offering her basketball wisdom up to an eager crowd of listeners.
This was the case once again on March 30, when Clark joined sports icons Serena Williams and Eli Manning for a panel discussion titled "The Changing Face of Sports and Its Impact on the NFL” at the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida’s Palm Beach.
Williams' husband and successful entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian posted a photo of these three sports legends speaking together on his Instagram.
While Fever fans are loving yet another speaking opportunity for Clark, they're also taking notice of her arms in Ohanian's photo.
"need an hd pics asap bc arms ugh," one X user wrote along with a screenshot of Clark in the photo.
"I’m zooming," a fan commented.
"Arms 😮💨😮💨😮💨," another added.
Fever fans must wait patiently before they can see Clark in Indiana's uniform before the team's 2025 campaign begins.