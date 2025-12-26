Fever GM’s 6-Word Take on Caitlin Clark Nike Ad Says Plenty

Ever since Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark revealed her signature Nike logo and teased the arrival of her signature product coming in 2026 earlier this year, fans have been champing at the bit to get any sort of content regarding Clark's partnership with Nike.

And they had their wish granted on Christmas day, when a commercial that centered around the tagline, "From anywhere" was released. The ad started with Clark shooting (and draining) baskets on an outdoor court. After several swishes, Clark was challenged to make it from further away by a spectator. She made that shot, and after doing so, the commercial cuts to a group of youth basketball players challenging her to shoot it from even further away.

Caitlin Clark is proof that you can make it From Anywhere. pic.twitter.com/cFbxO5lOu3 — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) December 25, 2025

After that, several celebrities come on the screen (such as Clark's former Iowa Hawkeyes head coach, Lisa Bluder, the Kelce brothers, comedian Michael Che, and rap icon Travis Scott), challenging Clark to continue increasing her shooting distance, and suggesting they don't believe she'll be able to do it.

Clark is unbothered the entire time. And the commercial ends with her draining a shot while wearing a blue Fever jersey, looking to the camera, and saying, "From anywhere."

This commercial has gotten a ton of positive feedback, and has only intensified the intrigue about when Clark's signature she might get released. In the meantime, fans will just have to prepare themselves for No. 22 returning to the basketball court in 2026 after missing most of the Fever's 2025 season with injuries.

Indiana Fever forward Chloe Bibby (55), guard Caitlin Clark (22) and guard Sophie Cunningham (8) cheer during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Aces 90-83. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amber Cox Weighs In on Caitlin Clark Nike Ad

One person who is keen for Clark to be back playing again is Fever GM and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Amber Cox. But she also was excited to see the Nike commercial of her star player, as she made an X post replying to it that read, "🔥 Hooper AND actor! Well done, CC!"

🔥 Hooper AND actor! Well done, CC! https://t.co/M9l9ANDHbL — Amber Cox (@AmberLCox) December 25, 2025

Cox has a lot of work ahead of her this season, and could have a condensed amount of time to do it. This is because there will be a ton of activity in free agency (since almost every WNBA veteran is a free agent), but the free agency period can't begin until a new CBA is ratified, which still hasn't happened.

The good news is that Cox has Clark and Aliyah Boston under contract, which is sure to make other WNBA players interested in coming to Indiana, making Cox's job considerably easier.

