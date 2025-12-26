Fever GM’s 6-Word Take on Caitlin Clark Nike Ad Says Plenty
Ever since Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark revealed her signature Nike logo and teased the arrival of her signature product coming in 2026 earlier this year, fans have been champing at the bit to get any sort of content regarding Clark's partnership with Nike.
And they had their wish granted on Christmas day, when a commercial that centered around the tagline, "From anywhere" was released. The ad started with Clark shooting (and draining) baskets on an outdoor court. After several swishes, Clark was challenged to make it from further away by a spectator. She made that shot, and after doing so, the commercial cuts to a group of youth basketball players challenging her to shoot it from even further away.
After that, several celebrities come on the screen (such as Clark's former Iowa Hawkeyes head coach, Lisa Bluder, the Kelce brothers, comedian Michael Che, and rap icon Travis Scott), challenging Clark to continue increasing her shooting distance, and suggesting they don't believe she'll be able to do it.
Clark is unbothered the entire time. And the commercial ends with her draining a shot while wearing a blue Fever jersey, looking to the camera, and saying, "From anywhere."
This commercial has gotten a ton of positive feedback, and has only intensified the intrigue about when Clark's signature she might get released. In the meantime, fans will just have to prepare themselves for No. 22 returning to the basketball court in 2026 after missing most of the Fever's 2025 season with injuries.
Amber Cox Weighs In on Caitlin Clark Nike Ad
One person who is keen for Clark to be back playing again is Fever GM and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Amber Cox. But she also was excited to see the Nike commercial of her star player, as she made an X post replying to it that read, "🔥 Hooper AND actor! Well done, CC!"
Cox has a lot of work ahead of her this season, and could have a condensed amount of time to do it. This is because there will be a ton of activity in free agency (since almost every WNBA veteran is a free agent), but the free agency period can't begin until a new CBA is ratified, which still hasn't happened.
The good news is that Cox has Clark and Aliyah Boston under contract, which is sure to make other WNBA players interested in coming to Indiana, making Cox's job considerably easier.
Recommended Reading:
Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.Follow GrvntYoung