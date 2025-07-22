Fever Guard Compares Caitlin Clark's Trash Talk to Diana Taurasi

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark is unquestionably one of the most gifted women's basketball players that have entered the WNBA in recent memory.

While her usually extraordinary three-point stroke hasn't shown itself for much of her injury-plagued 2025 season, her otherworldly passing ability and playmaking prowess for her teammates are perhaps better than ever right now.

And it isn't just Clark's play on the court that catches attention, but also her trash-talking, which has also created several headlines during her WNBA career. And when speaking with Trysta Krick of Daily W Sports, Indiana guard Aari McDonald made a strong assessment of Clark's trash-talking.

"CC definitely is a crap-talker. But that's what makes her, her," McDonald said, per the @DailyWSports TikTok account. "She's the ultimate competitor. Like, she wants to win at all costs. So I mean, it gets me going."

When Krick asked McDonald whether Clark also talks trash in practice, she said, "In practice, too. It doesn't matter, off the court. Caitlin is always talking smack."

Krick then noted that Phoenix Mercury icon Alyssa Thomas has been the most consistent trash talker throughout her career, but she believes that Clark will surpass her in the eyes of WNBA players in a couple of years.

"I think she's gonna be up there with [Diana Taurasi], as well. She gonna be up there, yeah," McDonald responded.

Caitlin needs to be mic’d up more often pic.twitter.com/5rgtPD5qTv — Jenny O (@jortizie93) July 22, 2025

Taurasi is typically seen as the GOAT when it comes to talking trash in women's basketball. Therefore, Clark has a lot of work ahead of her to reach that level.

