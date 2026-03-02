Fever Guard Gives Front Office Something to Think About with Athletes Unlimited Win

Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims has been crowned champion of the Athletes Unlimited Pro Basketball tournament after finishing a painfully close second place in each of the last two seasons. She is the only recorded player to compete in all five of its seasons solidifying her status as an "AU original". In fact, in all of her five seasons played, she never missed a single game.

Her win came behind a convincing 6,764 point total as the league's format factors in a scoring system in which both team wins and individual performances are combined. Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow finished in second place with 5,344, well behind Sims.

Athletes Unlimited involves 41 players that compete in a total of 24 games throughout a four-week period, all of which takes place during the WNBA offseason. What's unique about AU pro basketball is that players rotate teams each week as a result of what's known as a weekly redraft. Having to quickly adjust to new teams presents a challenge to players - but challenges are nothing new for Odyssey Sims, in fact, she's faced them her entire WNBA career.

congrats to Odyssey Sims on being crowned the champion of AU Pro Basketball this season! 🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/7OxWMT0HAv — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) March 1, 2026

The Indiana Fever Will Have Contract Decision to Make on Odyssey Sims

Odyssey Sims split her time last season with the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever. After being waived by the Sparks in July 2025, Sims spent downtime where she wasn't competing in basketball at all. Once she received a call from the Fever, she joined the team on a hardship contract in August after their roster was plagued by several injuries. It turned out to be a solid decision by both sides, as Sims fit nicely into Stephanie White's system and found success in her short time in Indiana, including serving as a key contributor during the team's surprise playoff run.

However, her contract with the team was only active until the end of the 2025 season, and now, like the majority of the league, she will be entering free agency.

Reaching championship status as a member of AU basketball shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's watched her game. She's handled adversity her entire career and has still almost always managed to find success. It's this very quality that made Sims a good fit for the Fever. It was proven during her time as a member of the team last season, with her ability to score providing a big lift for an injury-depleted backcourt.

Her consistent dominance in AU Pro will certainly give the Fever front office something to consider. She averaged 26.2 points per game - which led the league, recorded double digit point totals in all 12 of her appearances, and posted an AU career-high 44 point performance in her final week. The ability to adjust to change and still put up impressive numbers is what would make her such a valuable piece to Indiana's bench.

With uncertainty surrounding free agency due to ongoing CBA negotiations, the Fever will at some point have a decision to make on Sims' future.