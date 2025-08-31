Indiana Fever Fans Have One Word For Odyssey Sims Contract Decision

On August 10, the Indiana Fever announced they had signed veteran guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract. This news broke just a couple of days after Indiana point guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson each suffered season-ending injuries during a game. And given that Caitlin Clark was (and still is) sidelined with a groin issue, there was a clear need for Sims' services.

Sims then appeared at the Fever's August 11 practice. She spoke with the media after practice ended, and when asked about how she thinks she'll fit in with the Fever, Sims said, "I think I'll be just fine. I think when you go from any team, go from one team to the next, of course, it's about adjusting, fitting in, of course learning the plays. But I think I learn pretty quick. I know this team does get out and run a lot, that's what I do like to do."

Sims has certainly been just fine with the Fever. More than fine, in fact, as she has become a key part of their offense's success. This is shown through her scoring a combined 43 points over the Fever's last two games (both of which were wins against teams close to Indiana in the WNBA standings), not to mention that she has also facilitated the ball for her teammates and played great defense.

Washington Mystics guard Lucy Olsen (33) defends Indiana Fever guard Odyssey Sims (1) during the second half of a game Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever fell to the Mystics 88-84. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana Fever Fans Make Opinion of Odyssey Sims Contract News Extremely Clear

On August 31, the Fever announced that they had signed Sims to a rest of season contract. This comes after the team has used up all three of their 7-day contracts they were allowed to give Sims. After those three contracts are used, the Fever had to decide whether they wanted to release Sims or sign her for the rest of the 2025 campaign, and they ultimately chose the latter.

The Fever announced this news with an X post on Sunday morning. And in the comments, Fever fans are all saying the same thing about keeping Sims around.

"Odyssey Sims deserves this full-season contract. She's been an amazing asset for the Fever," one fan wrote.

"She been balling lately much deserved," another added.

"deserved," asserted a third.

Essentially, just about every comment has something to do with this contract news being deserved for Sims.

Now Fever fans are hoping they'll get to see Sims and Clark both active at the same time, as No. 22 appears to be nearing her return to the court.

