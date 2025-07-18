The 2025 WNBA All-Star Weekend is underway, albeit without a few big names. Chief among them is Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who will not be able to compete in front of her home fans after injuring her right groin Tuesday night against the Connecticut Sun.

Clark announced on Thursday that she would not participate in this year's All-Star Game or 3-Point Contest, citing a need to rest her body after suffering her third lower-body injury this season.

Teammate Lexie Hull will replace her in the 3-Point Contest, while Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes will fill Clark's spot in the All-Star game as Team Clark squares off with an opposing unit drafted by Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx.

While the unfortunate news has put a bit of a damper on the weekend's activities, Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell was quick to reassure fans that Clark's presence will still be felt nonetheless.

"It won't change. Caitlin will still be Caitlin, guys. Trust me," Mitchell told media Friday morning. "She's gonna be in coaching uniform -- you'll definitely see the competitive nature."

The top vote-getter amongst all WNBA guards, Clark was one of two All-Star captains, drafting a squad that includes teammates Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, and 3-time MVP A'ja Wilson.

Team Clark may be without the on-court services of its namesake, but it's clear the young phenom is still set to play an active role, with Team Clark head coach Sandy Brondello even offering to cede some coaching responsibility to the team's captain.

“unfortunate about caitlin going into this game, but she’s gonna still have a great impact on this team. i will give the coaching hat to her as much as she wants to be quite honest. we’re gonna play around with it a little bit.” pic.twitter.com/tvhpi2seR5 — cc akgae (@clrkszn) July 18, 2025

It's not quite the same as watching her show off in front of the home fans, but it's a thoughtful compromise that allows Clark to remain involved throughout the weekend.

"I think, for her, her body deserves what it deserves from a break standpoint," Mitchell continued. "We as her teammates, we deserve to see her get her flowers in different ways, and I think this weekend will still be about what her and other individuals have brought to this league -- so it won't change much."

Caitlin Clark introduced as the surprise guest of a live episode of A Touch More podcast with Sue Bird & Megan Rapinoe 🎙️👏 pic.twitter.com/3eXXYwg5ZU — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 18, 2025

Needless to say, with Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse playing host to this year's All-Star festivities, Clark is sure to get her flowers this weekend. In Mitchell's own words, "Caitlin will still be Caitlin."

