Fever Issue Statement on 'Allegations of Inappropriate Fan Conduct' During Sky Game
During the third quarter of the Indiana Fever's May 17 home game against the Chicago Sky, Caitlin Clark received a flagrant foul for the contact she made with Sky superstar Angel Reese when Reese was going up for a layup. Reese then responded by getting up and looking to go after Clark in order to speak her mind about the foul, but Aliyah Boston kept her from doing so.
After what had been called a common foul was upgraded to a flagrant, Reese shot her two free throws. As she did, the entire Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena booed her fiercely.
One day later, the WNBA went on social media to issue a statement about Saturday's game.
Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile shared the statement on her X account, which read, "The following is a statement from the WNBA regarding yesterday's game in Indianapolis: The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or society. We are aware of the allegations are are looking in to the matter."
Costabile then added in a subsequent post, "Sources with knowledge of the situation say this statement is in response to allegations of racial comments directed at Angel Reese by fan(s) in the crowd.
A short while later, USA Today Meghan Hall shared a statement from Pacers Sports & Entertainment (which is the engine behind the Fever) CEO Mel Raines, which read, “We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday’s game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation. We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players.”
There's surely more to come from this still developing story.