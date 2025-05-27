Indiana Fever On SI

Fever Issue Statement on 'Not Substantiated' Fan Misconduct Allegations at Sky Game

The Indiana Fever issued a statement regarding the WNBA's investigation of alleged fan misconduct on May 17, which was "not substantiated".

Grant Young

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever forward DeWanna Bonner (25) celebrates becoming the 3rd most leading points scorer in the WNBA in the second half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
On May 27, the WNBA made a statement regarding the investigation that stemmed from allegations of fan misconduct that occurred when the Chicago Sky came to play the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.

"The WNBA today issued the following statement regarding Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game on May 17, 2025:

"We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game.

"Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.

"The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct," the statement concluded, which was posted on the WNBA Communications X account.

The Indiana Fever have since issued its own statement over the team's X account, which wrote, "In response to the WNBA's recently concluded investigation, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines has issued the following statement:

"We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated. At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world's greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball."

Thankfully, it seems that this alleged "racist fan behavior" can finally be put to rest.

Grant Young
GRANT YOUNG

Grant Young covers Women’s Basketball, the Indiana Fever and the New York Mets for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years. However, he now prefers Angel Reese to Angels in the Outfield.

