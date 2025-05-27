Fever Issue Statement on 'Not Substantiated' Fan Misconduct Allegations at Sky Game
On May 27, the WNBA made a statement regarding the investigation that stemmed from allegations of fan misconduct that occurred when the Chicago Sky came to play the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Arena.
"The WNBA today issued the following statement regarding Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game on May 17, 2025:
"We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game.
"Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team, and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it.
"The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct," the statement concluded, which was posted on the WNBA Communications X account.
The Indiana Fever have since issued its own statement over the team's X account, which wrote, "In response to the WNBA's recently concluded investigation, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines has issued the following statement:
"We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated. At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world's greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball."
Thankfully, it seems that this alleged "racist fan behavior" can finally be put to rest.