Fever Player Sends Strong Message About Alleged Fan Misconduct During Sky Game
On May 18, the WNBA released a statement via social media about Saturday's game between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky.
"The following is a statement from the WNBA regarding yesterday's game in Indianapolis: The WNBA strongly condemns racism, hate, and discrimination in all forms — they have no place in our league or society. We are aware of the allegations are are looking in to the matter," the statement wrote.
Front Office Sports reporter Annie Costabile replied to her own X post sharing the statement, writing, "Sources with knowledge of the situation say this statement is in response to allegations of racial comments directed at Angel Reese by fan(s) in the crowd."
Soon after, Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines made a statement on behalf of the Fever, which read, “We are aware of the allegations of inappropriate fan conduct during yesterday’s game and we are working closely with the WNBA to complete their investigation. We stand firm in our commitment to providing a safe environment for all WNBA players.”
Fever forward Brianna Turner, who played 6 minutes in Saturday's game, responded to this statement with a strong message of her own.
"I am in full support of the league investigating potential bigoted behavior directed at players. If something is found, I hope the appropriate actions are taken. If nothing is found, I still believe it’s better safe than sorry when it comes to player safety/welfare at arenas," Turner wrote.
It will be interesting to see what stems from the WNBA's investigation.