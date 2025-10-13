Fever Roster Rallies Around Kelsey Mitchell Amid Season-Ending 'Grief' Reflection

Indiana Fever superstar Kelsey Mitchell left it all on the court for her team during their incredible 2025 postseason run.

In fact, Mitchell kept going until the wheels fell off, as shown by her having to leave Indiana's winner-tale-all Game 5 WNBA Semifinals showdown against the Las Vegas Aces (who went on to sweep the Phoenix Mercury in the Finals) in the third quarter because she was suffering from Rhabdomyolysis, which was the byproduct of her overworked leg muscles maxing out their capacity.

While the season didn't end in the way that Mitchell or Indiana's roster wanted, she still deserves a ton of credit for carrying the Fever to that point in the season, especially because she did so without having her backcourt partner-in-crime, Caitlin Clark, with her for essentially the entire year.

Sep 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) dribbles the ball in the first half during game four against the Las Vegas Aces of the second round for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana Fever Players Give Kelsey Mitchell Love Amid Season-Ending Post

Mitchell took to Instagram on October 12 to speak on the 2025 season. In a post that featured multiple photos of Mitchell performing on the court this season, she wrote, "had to get to it different than everybody else. grief had me excited for a small piece of it…indifferent for majority of it. charged it ALL to the game.

"ain’t no life jacket come for me, word to Him. Pops blueprint kept me in survival mode…that survival made me. i don’t know what it all really meant….just that it meant i stood on all 10 about it. the motto remains: shut up and go hunting. zero, gone.🧘🏽‍♀️," the caption continued.

Mitchell references her father, Mark, in this caption, who passed away suddenly in March 2024. The soon-to-be 30-year-old Fever star (Mitchell's 30th birthday is on November 12) seems to have dedicated the remainder of her basketball career to her late father.

What's for sure is that Mitchell is getting a lot of love from her Fever teammates in the post's comments section. Caitlin Clark wrote, "So lucky to be ur teammate !!! Proud of u kels 🩷".

Sophie Cunningham added, "everyone’s GOAT❤".

Natasha Howard wrote, "Kelz I’m super grateful that I had the opportunity to play with you and get to you know as a person. I already know how you are as a person, but you as a person is priceless and I’m thankful that I can call you family, hopefully we can be playing next to each other again love you longtime 0 ♥️🤞🏾🔒🥹".

"You the realest in the game❤️❤️ proud of you kelsssss," added Aliyah Boston.

Just about every Fever player commented on the post, which serves as further proof of the strong bond this roster had with each other during the 2025 season.

