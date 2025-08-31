Fever's Lexie Hull Gets Honest About Caitlin Clark's Attitude Amid Injury

Indiana Fever wing Lexie Hull suffered a gnarly bump on her forehead when she collided with Seattle Storm All-Star Gabby Williams during an August 26 game. While this bump on her head has since subsided, Hull is now sporting double black eyes as a result of it, which caused her to go viral during the Fever's August 29 game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Thankfully for the Fever, Hull avoided a concussion and didn't have to miss any games because of the collision. While losing Hull at any point would be a tough blow for Indiana, the fact that they're in the midst of a tight playoff race and are currently dealing with numerous injuries to key players made it so her missing any time would have been tough to recover from.

The most notable of these injuries is star guard Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined since July 15 with a groin injury.

Lexie Hull Speaks About Caitlin Clark Persisting Past Injury Woes

Hull spoke with Mark Medina of Sportskeeda for an August 30 interview. At one point in the discussion, Hull shared some powerful words when asked about how Clark's spirits have been since she got hurt.

“I’ve been impressed with her maturity through it," Hull responded. "It’s not easy to go day-to-day and continue to think, ‘Maybe this is my day, maybe it’s not.’ But she continues to come in and be the person that she is. She’s funny and a jokester. She brings energy and a light to situations that could be really dark. So I think, more than anything, I’m just proud of her and her resiliency throughout this year. Hopefully we’ll see her back out there.”

Medina followed this up asking what examples of this she Hull seen from Clark.

“She just continues to show up. Every day, she is not in our film sessions. But she comes in and is part of the team and part of the group. She’s there. We know she’s there. She shows up, makes smiles and makes jokes. It would be really easy to just come in and do treatment and not be a happy person. But she’s a happy person through it all. We’re really grateful for that," she answered.

It's good to hear that Clark's spirit hasn't wavered in the midst of what has surely been the toughest season of her basketball career.

If Clark can return in time for the WNBA playoffs, perhaps she, Hull, and the Fever can turn this adversity-ridden season into something special.

